UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disney To Lay Off 32,000 Workers In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:18 PM

Disney to lay off 32,000 workers in 2021

Disney said Thursday it will cut 32,000 jobs in 2021, primarily from its US theme parks division, an increase from layoffs announced in September

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Disney said Thursday it will cut 32,000 jobs in 2021, primarily from its US theme parks division, an increase from layoffs announced in September.

The company, which previously said it would cut 28,000 jobs, has struggled with the pandemic and social restrictions.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the cuts -- which Variety reported are part of September's announcement -- would be made in the first half of next year.

"Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force," Disney said in a filing explaining the job losses.

The majority of the terminations would be in "Parks, Experiences and Products" it added.

Additionally, around 37,000 employees were placed on furlough from October 3, Variety reported.

Disney employs around 203,000 people globally, with around 20 percent part-time workers, according to CNBC.

Drawing millions of tourists each year, Disneyland in Anaheim near Los Angeles is the world's second-most visited theme park, after the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

But unlike the Disney theme parks in Florida, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Paris, the Anaheim resort has so far been unable to reopen due to the state's coronavirus restrictions.

The move comes on the heels of Disney's $4.7 billion loss in the most recent quarter, which reflected the hit to its theme park business and the derailment or postponement of major movie releases.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Exchange Business Company Job Los Angeles Shanghai Paris Hong Kong Tokyo Orlando Florida September October From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stage is all set for PBC’s election on Nov 28

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid opens 2nd ordinary session of ..

21 minutes ago

Australia Dismissing Elite Soldiers Implicated in ..

3 minutes ago

Majorities helpful for minorities to address issue ..

3 minutes ago

ICT admin temporary shut public dealing after COVI ..

3 minutes ago

CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Collective Secu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.