Documentary Evidence Shows India’s RAW In False Flag Operation In Pahalgam
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 06:26 PM
An alleged classified documents of notorious intelligence agency RAW have been released by Kashmiri organization TRF (The Resistance Front), in which leaked RAW documents contain a complete plan of Pahalgam false flag operation
SRI NAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) The documentary evidence on Thursday surfaced showing the involvement of India’s intelligence agency 'RAW' in a false flag operation carried out at the tourist site of Pahalgam in the occupied region of Kashmir.
An alleged classified documents of the notorious intelligence agency RAW have been released by the Kashmiri organization TRF (The Resistance Front), in which the leaked RAW documents contain a complete plan of the Pahalgam false flag operation.
The leaked documents reveal that an operation would be conducted in the Anantnag district, the media would be mobilized at the site of the incident 36 to 48 hours in advance, and field operators would be deployed under the pretext of monitoring tourist movement.
The website claims that within 2 to 4 hours of the attack, the witness statements would be taken through an AI system, images of the incident would be recreated using blurry video footage, and instead of a central hashtag, a misinformation campaign would be launched through more than 200 social media accounts.
The website further claims that trends blaming Pakistan would be allowed to spread without control, and efforts would be made to divert the debate away from Kashmir towards global Islamic conspiracies.
According to the website, the documents claim the operation would be conducted during the diplomatic presence of US Vice President JD Vance, stating that the timing would be crucial to escalate the incident.
An alternative system has been activated in Shopian.
On the other hand, the sources said that the Indian government is investigating the leak of the classified documents, which reportedly bear no signatures.
India initially blamed TRF for the Pahalgam attack, a claim which TRF rejected. The group that was accused claimed on its website that the document belongs to RAW.
Meeting Between Pakistan's Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
