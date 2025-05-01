PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 hosts a crucial encounter as the struggling Multan Sultans face off against Karachi Kings in what could be their last chance to avoid tournament embarrassment. The PSL 10 Match 20 is between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, May 1, at 3 PM PST.

Can Multan's wounded pride produce a miracle? Or will Karachi's squad deliver the final blow? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 20, Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings

Look at Multan Sultans' performance against Karachi Kings in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Multan Sultans played 15 matches against Karachi Kings, and both teams won seven. So, both are the favourites to win the 20th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45, for a 56.96 win percentage. They became the champions in PSL 2021 and have consistently been runners-up in the previous three seasons. Despite an earlier setback in the tournament, they will fight harder to have a decent end to the tournament.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36 of them, for a 37.89% win percentage. Kings were champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the Playoffs this time.

Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Multan Sultans faced the Karachi Kings in their first match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Let’s review how Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Multan Sultans faced Islamabad United in their second match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

Multan Sultans faced Peshawar Zalmi in their third match this season. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

Multan Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

The 5th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 10 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.

Multan Sultans played their 6th match of PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars won the toss this time and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

The 7th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiatros won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans were all out in the 17th over, scoring 89 runs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 7th over, winning the match by 10 wickets with 79 balls left.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

The Kings’ second clash in PSL 10 was against the Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

Karachi Kings played their 4th match of the season against Islamabad United. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Karachi Kings played their 5th match against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

The 6th match of Karachi Kings in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first this time.

Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the restricted Karachi Kings to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.

Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table

Multan Sultans have played seven matches this season, winning against Lahore Qalandars and losing twice to Islamabad United, once to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently -2.355, and they are standing in last place on the PSL 10 points table with two points.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Karachi Kings have played six matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators but losing to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The Net Run Rate of Karachi Kings is currently -0.217. Kings are in 4th place in the PSL 10 Points table with six points.

PSL 10 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of Multan Sultans' and Karachi Kings' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 20.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 20 will include the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Michael Bracewell Usama Mir David Willey Iftikhar Ahmed Usman Khan Chris Jordan Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hasnain Akif Javed Gudakesh Motie Josh Little Faisal Akram Tayyab Tahir Ubaid Shah Shahid Aziz Johnson Charles Muhammad Amir Barki Shai Hope Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2025 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan

Johnson Charles

Tayyab Tahir

Usman Khan

Yasir Khan

Shai Hope

Muhammad Amir Barki

Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Chris Jordan

Akif Javed

Faisal Akram

Gudakesh Motie

Mohammad Hasnain

Josh Little

Usama Mir

Ubaid Shah

Shahid Aziz

Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.

David Willey

Iftikhar Ahmed

Michael Bracewell

Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 20 will include the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Adam Milne

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Fawad Ali

Hasan Ali

Mir Hamza

Zahid Mehmood

Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 20 will include the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeepers

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 20.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 20. However, Karachi Kings are playing well this season. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the 20th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 20, Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings' live score at 3 PM PST on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.