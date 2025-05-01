PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asra Salman Published May 01, 2025 | 03:26 PM
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.
The Pakistan Super League 2025 hosts a crucial encounter as the struggling Multan Sultans face off against Karachi Kings in what could be their last chance to avoid tournament embarrassment. The PSL 10 Match 20 is between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, May 1, at 3 PM PST.
Can Multan's wounded pride produce a miracle? Or will Karachi's squad deliver the final blow? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 20, Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings.
Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings
Look at Multan Sultans' performance against Karachi Kings in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Multan Sultans played 15 matches against Karachi Kings, and both teams won seven. So, both are the favourites to win the 20th match of PSL 2025.
Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.
PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45, for a 56.96 win percentage. They became the champions in PSL 2021 and have consistently been runners-up in the previous three seasons. Despite an earlier setback in the tournament, they will fight harder to have a decent end to the tournament.
PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36 of them, for a 37.89% win percentage. Kings were champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the Playoffs this time.
Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10
Multan Sultans faced the Karachi Kings in their first match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.
Let’s review how Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.
Multan Sultans in PSL 10
Multan Sultans faced Islamabad United in their second match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.
Multan Sultans faced Peshawar Zalmi in their third match this season. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.
Multan Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.
The 5th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 10 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.
Multan Sultans played their 6th match of PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars won the toss this time and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.
The 7th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiatros won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans were all out in the 17th over, scoring 89 runs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 7th over, winning the match by 10 wickets with 79 balls left.
Karachi Kings in PSL 10
The Kings’ second clash in PSL 10 was against the Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.
Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.
Karachi Kings played their 4th match of the season against Islamabad United. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.
Karachi Kings played their 5th match against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.
The 6th match of Karachi Kings in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first this time.
Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the restricted Karachi Kings to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.
Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table
Let’s review how Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.
Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table
Multan Sultans have played seven matches this season, winning against Lahore Qalandars and losing twice to Islamabad United, once to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently -2.355, and they are standing in last place on the PSL 10 points table with two points.
Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table
Karachi Kings have played six matches this season, winning against Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators but losing to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The Net Run Rate of Karachi Kings is currently -0.217. Kings are in 4th place in the PSL 10 Points table with six points.
PSL 10 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Squads
The following is the list of Multan Sultans' and Karachi Kings' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 20.
Playing 11 of Multan Sultans
The Multan Sultans' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 20 will include the following players.
- Mohammad Rizwan (C)
- Michael Bracewell
- Usama Mir
- David Willey
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Usman Khan
- Chris Jordan
- Kamran Ghulam
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Akif Javed
- Gudakesh Motie
- Josh Little
- Faisal Akram
- Tayyab Tahir
- Ubaid Shah
- Shahid Aziz
- Johnson Charles
- Muhammad Amir Barki
- Shai Hope
- Yasir Khan
Multan Sultans 2025 Batters
Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Johnson Charles
- Tayyab Tahir
- Usman Khan
- Yasir Khan
- Shai Hope
- Muhammad Amir Barki
Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers
The bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.
- Chris Jordan
- Akif Javed
- Faisal Akram
- Gudakesh Motie
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Josh Little
- Usama Mir
- Ubaid Shah
- Shahid Aziz
Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders for the Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.
- David Willey
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Michael Bracewell
- Kamran Ghulam
Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.
Playing 11 of Karachi Kings
The playing 11 for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 20 will include the following players.
- David Warner (C)
- Adam Milne
- Mohammad Abbas Afridi
- Hasan Ali
- James Vince
- Khushdil Shah
- Aamir Jamal
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Shan Masood
- Arafat Minhas
- Litton Das
- Mir Hamza
- Tim Seifert
- Zahid Mehmood
- Fawad Ali
- Riazullah
- Kane Williamson
- Mohammad Nabi
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Mirza Mamoon
Karachi Kings 2025 Batters
Batters for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.
- David Warner
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Kane Williamson
- Riazullah
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Shan Masood
- Litton Das
- Tim Seifert
- James Vince
Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 20 will be among the following players.
- Adam Milne
- Mohammad Abbas Afridi
- Fawad Ali
- Hasan Ali
- Mir Hamza
- Zahid Mehmood
- Mirza Mamoon
Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 20 will include the following players.
- Aamir Jamal
- Arafat Minhas
- Khushdil Shah
- Mohammad Nabi
Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeepers
Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 20.
Who Will Win PSL 2025 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Match?
According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 20. However, Karachi Kings are playing well this season. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the 20th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.
PSL 10 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score
To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 20, Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings' live score at 3 PM PST on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.
