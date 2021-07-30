UrduPoint.com
Domestic, International Flights Suspended At Nanjing's Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:54 PM

Nanjing Lukou International Airport, where COVID-19 has rebounded lately, has suspended both its domestic and international flights, local authorities said Friday

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Nanjing Lukou International Airport, where COVID-19 has rebounded lately, has suspended both its domestic and international flights, local authorities said Friday.

Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, reported 13 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day after it launched its third round of citywide nucleic acid testing, the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

The city has a population of more than 9.3 million. It has reported 184 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic infection case by Thursday, since a resurgence of cluster infections emerged on July 20.

All nine long-distance passenger stations and chartered bus services in Nanjing were suspended on Tuesday. Nineteen cross-city bus lines were also restricted to operating only within the city.

