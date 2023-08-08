Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank

Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Tuesday in clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent

RAMALLAH, Palestine , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Tuesday in clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews dealt with dozens of injuries after the Israeli army raided the Askar camp east of Nablus city.

One of the injured was shot with live ammunition in the foot, three others were hit by rubber bullets, and 185 people were affected by tear gas, the Palestinian NGO said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses in the camp told Anadolu that hours-long clashes erupted after the Israeli army stormed the camp to demolish the house of Abdel Fattah Kharousha who was killed in March by Israeli forces after killing two Israeli settlers in February.

On March 7, an Israeli army raid in Jenin resulted in the killing of six Palestinians, including Kharousha.