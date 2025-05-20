DPM Dar, Chinese FM Hails All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held in-depth consultations here with the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.
The DPM/FM Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China during the meeting, a DPM's Office news release said.
During the meeting both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest and expressed their firm resolve to continue bilateral cooperation for regional peace, development and stability.
Moreover, amid the meeting both sides exchanged views on evolving situation in South Asia, future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship, and CPEC 2.0.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From World
-
DPM Dar, Chinese FM hails all-weather strategic cooperative partnership3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani intending pilgrims laud MoRA for exemplary arrangements in Saudi Arabia4 hours ago
-
Dar appreciates China's support to Pakistan sovereignty; reiterates commitment to peaceful neighborh ..5 hours ago
-
Romania President-elect Dan thanks Donald Tusk for support, stresses strategic partnership Romania-P ..5 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates German FM, discusses strengthening ties6 hours ago
-
Japan to launch offshore "blue carbon" study for CO2 capture, storage6 hours ago
-
Mongolia issues e-visas to 16,930 foreigners in first 4 months of 20256 hours ago
-
China's relay satellite operating smoothly, ready to support global lunar missions6 hours ago
-
Araqchi meets with President Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan region6 hours ago
-
China expects Poland to further promote China-EU relations as rotating EU chair: FM7 hours ago
-
Chief's plan for world body's restructuring to enhance its effectiveness8 hours ago
-
Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge: WHO9 hours ago