UrduPoint.com

DPR Head Pushilin Says Units Of People's Militia Advancing Along Entire Front Line

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DPR Head Pushilin Says Units of People's Militia Advancing Along Entire Front Line

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Saturday that units of the DPR People's Militia are "advancing along the entire front line."

In addition, Pushilin noted the improvements in the settlements of Pavlivka, Vuhledar and Maiorsk in the Donetsk region, as well as in the city of Bakhmut (Artemivsk), despite the difficult situation.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the DPR and LPR. The Russian defense ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, while the civilian population is not in danger. At the same time, Moscow has accused Ukrainian troops of arranging military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Same Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

18 minutes ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

21 minutes ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

26 minutes ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.