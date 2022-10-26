UrduPoint.com

DR Congo President Appointed As Chad Transition Coordinator - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 12:05 AM

The participants of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) summit appointed President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi as the coordinator of the transition process in Chad, the Actualite news outlet reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The participants of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) summit appointed President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi as the coordinator of the transition process in Chad, the Actualite news outlet reported on Tuesday.

An extraordinary ECCAS summit was held in Kinshasa, the capital of DR Congo earlier in the day. Among the participants were four heads of state, including Chad's interim President Mahamat Idris Deby.

In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.

The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of the late president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by General Deby set a new 24-month time frame for holding the elections and proclaimed him Chad's interim president on October 8.

The Central African country has been rocked by unrest after caretaker leader Deby delayed the elections for another two years and presented a new interim administration. On Thursday, media reported that many people took to the streets of the Chad's capital, N'Djamena, to protest against the transitional administration. As a result of the riots, about 50 people were killed and almost 300 were injured.

