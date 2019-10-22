UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo President Cancels Visit To Japan Over Deadly Bus Crash - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:00 AM

DR Congo President Cancels Visit to Japan Over Deadly Bus Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi decided on Monday to cancel his visit to Japan, where he planned to attend the Tuesday enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, over the deadly bus crash in the western part of the African country, national media reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday near the city of Mbanza-Ngungu.

A bus flipped and caught fire while going down a mountain. According to the latest data, at least 30 people died as a result of the incident.

According to the Okapi radio broadcaster, Tshisekedi visited the injured people at the hospital in Mbanza-Ngungu. Minister of National Solidarity Steve Mbikayi, who accompanied the president, said that the injured people would be transported to the capital of Kinshasa for further treatment.

The bus crash was likely caused by the brakes failure. 

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Visit Died Mbanza-Ngungu Kinshasa Japan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

27 minutes ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

51 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

1 hour ago

UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 c ..

1 hour ago

Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Womenâ€™s Sport ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.