DR Congo President Cancels Visit to Japan Over Deadly Bus Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi decided on Monday to cancel his visit to Japan, where he planned to attend the Tuesday enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, over the deadly bus crash in the western part of the African country, national media reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday near the city of Mbanza-Ngungu.

A bus flipped and caught fire while going down a mountain. According to the latest data, at least 30 people died as a result of the incident.

According to the Okapi radio broadcaster, Tshisekedi visited the injured people at the hospital in Mbanza-Ngungu. Minister of National Solidarity Steve Mbikayi, who accompanied the president, said that the injured people would be transported to the capital of Kinshasa for further treatment.

The bus crash was likely caused by the brakes failure.