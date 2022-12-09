Drone for Attempt to Strike at Russia Was Modernized With US Participation - Gavrilov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The drone used by Ukraine to attempt an attack on two Russian military airfields was modernized with the participation of a corporation from the United States, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the possible involvement of NATO countries in attack.

"Firstly, during 2022, the Kharkiv Aviation Plant carried out work to modernize the mentioned UAVs with the participation of specialists from the Kiev Design Bureau Luch and US corporation Raytheon Technologies. The range of this drone is up to 1000 kilometers. It is clear in which direction it was planned to be used," the head of the delegation said.

According to Gavrilov, "it is well known that the overwhelming majority of targets targeted by neo-Nazis are determined by the Western masters of the Kiev regime.

"

"The aforementioned Tu-141 Strizh UAVs are aimed at the target using US global satellite system GPS. By the way, the United States and its allies have long been actively using various space systems for reconnaissance and information support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including for the purpose of discovering places of deployment, routes of movement and actions of Russian troops. In fact, in Ukraine, in real combat conditions, new methods are being developed for the use of civilian satellite constellations as an element of command of the US Armed Forces," he stressed.

According to Gavrilov, "NATO members are not at all worried that this could provoke significant risks for peaceful space activities and shake its international legal foundations."