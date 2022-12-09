UrduPoint.com

Drone For Attempt To Strike At Russia Was Modernized With US Participation - Gavrilov

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Drone for Attempt to Strike at Russia Was Modernized With US Participation - Gavrilov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The drone used by Ukraine to attempt an attack on two Russian military airfields was modernized with the participation of a corporation from the United States, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the possible involvement of NATO countries in attack.

"Firstly, during 2022, the Kharkiv Aviation Plant carried out work to modernize the mentioned UAVs with the participation of specialists from the Kiev Design Bureau Luch and US corporation Raytheon Technologies. The range of this drone is up to 1000 kilometers. It is clear in which direction it was planned to be used," the head of the delegation said.

According to Gavrilov, "it is well known that the overwhelming majority of targets targeted by neo-Nazis are determined by the Western masters of the Kiev regime.

"

"The aforementioned Tu-141 Strizh UAVs are aimed at the target using US global satellite system GPS. By the way, the United States and its allies have long been actively using various space systems for reconnaissance and information support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including for the purpose of discovering places of deployment, routes of movement and actions of Russian troops. In fact, in Ukraine, in real combat conditions, new methods are being developed for the use of civilian satellite constellations as an element of command of the US Armed Forces," he stressed.

According to Gavrilov, "NATO members are not at all worried that this could provoke significant risks for peaceful space activities and shake its international legal foundations."

Related Topics

Drone Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Vienna Kharkiv Kiev United States All From

Recent Stories

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa f ..

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa fall

50 minutes ago
 EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision o ..

EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision on Russia's TV Rain Violation o ..

50 minutes ago
 President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

52 minutes ago
 Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

52 minutes ago
 Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurologica ..

Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurological disorder'

52 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.