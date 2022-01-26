Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Dutch complaint against Moscow on the ineffective investigation of the MH17 case in Russia is unfounded and should be rejected, Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Mikhail Vinogradov, said on Wednesday

The ECHR on Wednesday started considering complaints of Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Donbas in 2014.

The diplomat said that while the Netherlands accuses Russia of the ineffective probe into the crash, The Hague itself interferes with the investigation in Russia. Moscow does not agree that legal proceedings are ineffective, Vinogradov added.