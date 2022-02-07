UrduPoint.com

Dutch Intelligence Accuses Russia, China Of Spying On Companies Via LinkedIn

Russian and Chinese intelligence agencies are "systematically approaching" employees of high tech Dutch companies on business network LinkedIn in order to elicit trade secrets, the head of the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), Erik Akerboom, said

"Russian and Chinese spies" under fake LinkedIn accounts contact employees of Dutch companies, introduce themselves as scientists, consultants or recruiters, and get confidential information from the companies through blackmail or bribery, Akerboom told Dutch newspaper Financieele Dagblad.

Russian and Chinese intelligence services analyze the databases of such social networks as LinkedIn or Instagram and target people who have access to special technological knowledge, Akerboom noted, adding that Western intelligence services were "shocked by the number of successful attempts of establishing such contacts.

At the same time, Akerboom did not provide specific examples of such surveillance by Russian and Chinese intelligence services through LinkedIn.

The West has repeatedly accused Russia and China of carrying out cyberattacks against them allegations denied by both Moscow and Beijing. The Russian authorities have offered the West a cybersecurity dialogue but have so far received no positive response. China has also expressed readiness to cooperate on the matter.

