Dutch Regional Public Transport Workers To Go On Strike Again This Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 01:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Thousands of regional public transport workers in the Netherlands will strike across the country to demand higher wages and reduced workloads from January 19-20, Dutch media reported Wednesday.

The strike called by the Netherlands Trade Union Confederation (FNV) will bring together bus and train drivers, as well as conductors of regional public transport, as unions and employers failed to reach an agreement on wage increases on Wednesday, the Dutch newspaper NL Times reported.

Railroad operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) and labor unions reached an agreement in September, but negotiations between the FNV and regional transport operators have so far been unsuccessful.

Thus, up to 13,000 regional transport workers across the country employed under the collective labor agreement, thousands of whom belong to the FNV, will stage a walkout on Thursday and Friday, according to the report.

The strike will not affect NS rail operator services or city-wide operators in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, as workers in these companies fall under different labor contracts, the report read.

The last several months have been turbulent for public transport in the Netherlands, with various rail and public transport operators going on strikes demanding a wage increase of 100 Euros ($108) per month, as well as a one-time bonus of 600 euros, media reported.

