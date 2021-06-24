Dutch Watchdog Sues TikTok Over Collection of Minors' Data - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dutch consumer association Consumentenbond and the Take Back Your Privacy foundation are suing social media company TikTok, demanding it pay 1.5 billion euro ($1.79 billion) for alleged illegal collection and sale of data of underage users, the website Dutch News reported on Thursday

The claimants say the data allow the company to sell ads aimed at a young audience. The data is also said to have been sent abroad without any privacy or safe storage guarantees.

The organizations demand TikTok destroy the data and pay each user 1,000 Euros ($1,193).

In February, TikTok agreed to pay $92 million to US users over the monitoring and collection of private information, including biometric data.