Dynetics Wins Contract To Develop $478Mln Hypersonic Heat Shield System - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:20 AM

Dynetics Wins Contract to Develop $478Mln Hypersonic Heat Shield System - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The Dynetics Company in Huntsville has won a more than $478 million contract to develop Hypersonic Thermal Protection System prototypes for the US Army, the Defense Department said.

"Dynetics (of) Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $478,598,908 ...contract for the development of Hypersonic Thermal Protection System prototypes, support materials research, and novel inspection and acceptance criteria," the Defense Department said in a release on Friday.

Bids were solicited via the internet with five received and work on the project will be performed in Huntsville in the US state of Alabama over the next six years with an estimated completion date of November 18, 2027, the Defense Department said.

As a latecomer in developing hypersonic missiles, the United States is attempting to catch up to Russia and China, which have successfully tested their own versions of the weapons that travel at least five times the speed of sound and are said to make existing missile defense technology obsolete. 

