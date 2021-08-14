Earthquake With 6.9 Magnitude Registered Off Alaska Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 was registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said Saturday.

The earthquake reportedly happened at 11:57 GMT. The epicenter was located 117 km (72.7 miles) southeast of the village of Perryville, 21 km deep.

There has been no information about possible casualties and damage. There seems to be no active tsunami risk.