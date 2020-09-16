UrduPoint.com
East Libya Diplomat Urges To Respect Tobruk Parliament Decrees Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for Libya's eastern-based government, on Wednesday called on the international community not to repeat previous mistakes and respect Libyans' choice, including the eastern parliament's decrees, ahead of intra-Libyan talks in Switzerland's Geneva expected to take place on September 17-28

In 2015, the Libyan parliament with a clear majority vote selected a list of 14 candidates for the posts of prime minister and deputy prime minister, which was sent to the UN. However, the UN decided to appoint Fayez Sarraj, the sitting head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), who was not mentioned in the list. According to Nayed, the reason of the ongoing conflict in Libya is that UN ignored the parliamentarian list and chose the one who was "totally rejected by the duly elected legislature."

"As the UN prepares to convene the 'Libyan Dialogue' in Geneva soon, it is vital to remember that this Parliamentarian Decree [list] still stands, as per Libya's constitutional declaration and law, and that Libyan courts would honor it.

The Decree was never revoked, and constitutionally and legally stands. Therefore, as one of the Libyans whose Names were vetted and selected by our duly elected Parliament, I seek your support in making sure the Geneva Process of the UN respects the Parliamentarian Decree," the politician said in a press release.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The country's west, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

In mid-August, the UN-backed GNA announced an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

