UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ebola Outbreak In Guinea Requires Immediate Response - Red Cross

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ebola Outbreak in Guinea Requires Immediate Response - Red Cross

CONAKRY/NAIROBI/GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The resurgence of the Ebola disease in Guinea requires a fast response that will allow the country to mitigate the negative impact of the epidemic, which is happening against the backdrop of the global COVID-19 health crisis, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IFRC) Regional Director for Africa, Mohammed Mukhier said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Guinean government declared an epidemic of the Ebola disease in the southeastern region of Nzerekore pursuant to confirming four related deaths. A network of more than 700 trained Red Cross volunteers has been mobilized to provide an emergency response.

"We need a response that is faster than the virus itself. Unless the response is swift, the health, economic and social impacts are likely to be immense for millions of people in a country with a relatively weak health system, and where more than half of the population lives below the poverty line," Mukhier said.

The IFRC's official added that, though the resurgence of the disease occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent medical discoveries would help to contain the new outbreak.

"Time is of the essence. The resurgence of the virus in Guinea comes at the worst possible time when the country is already facing the COVID-19 pandemic. There are reasons for fear, but there are also reasons for hope. While we are extremely concerned, we are also reassured by the lessons we learned from previous outbreaks, and by recent medical advances," Mukhier said.

The Ebola virus is transmitted from human to human via contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. The World Health Organization estimates it to have a 50 percent fatality rate. More than 11,000 people in Guinea were killed during the worst-ever Ebola outbreak in history between 2014-2016.

In response to the new outbreak, the IFRC and Guinea Red Cross have started to assist the country's communities to prevent the spread of disease. The Red Cross volunteers will provide services such as contact tracing, psychosocial support, water, sanitation and hygiene, and ” if needed ” safe burials.

Related Topics

Africa World Water Nzerekore Guinea Sunday National University From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts â€˜Arabic L ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

17 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

26 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

32 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.