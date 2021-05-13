UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Eyeing Agreement On Supply Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Ecuador Eyeing Agreement on Supply of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Ecuador intends to sign an agreement on the supply of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, President-elect Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday.

"Vaccination is a priority. We are going to sign an agreement on the supply of Sputnik V vaccine with Russia to strengthen our [vaccination] plan. We thank the Russian authorities for their willingness and openness," Lasso tweeted.

In late April, days after his victory in the election, the new president asked the leaders of Russia, China and the United States for assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and getting the Ecuadorian population vaccinated.

About 200,000 people in the South American country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while Lasso has promised to vaccinate nine million people in his first hundred days in office.

Notably, he is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 24.

Ecuador has reached agreements on vaccine deliveries with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac, as well as through the Covax international mechanism.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 64 countries across the globe. The efficacy of the vaccine stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. It is higher than the 91.6% efficacy shown in an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet in early February.

Related Topics

Election World Russia China Ecuador United States February April May From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Chief Says White Supremacists Top ..

47 seconds ago

Upcoming Northwest Passage Voyage Seeks to Boost U ..

48 seconds ago

Biden to Nominate US 'Qualified, Experienced' Amba ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.