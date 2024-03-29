Ecuador Prison Riot Leaves Three Dead, Six Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) At least three prisoners were killed and six injured in an overnight revolt in an Ecuador prison, from which one of the country's most feared gang leaders escaped in January, authorities said on Thursday.
It marked the latest prison violence in Guayaquil -- the port city that has become a dangerous hub for cocaine exports to neighboring countries.
The country's prison agency, SNAI, said in a statement that the three inmates died when a "clash" broke out with security forces Wednesday but that the facility "is 100 percent under control."
Ecuador President Daniel Noboa tweeted Wednesday that security forces had prevented a "possible escalation."
The riot was the first since Noboa took office in November.
AFP reporters heard gunshots and saw fires spreading inside the prison, one of four that make up a vast penitentiary complex in Guayaquil.
On Thursday, some 200 relatives of inmates burned tires to block traffic near the jail, protesting the alleged mistreatment of prisoners by the military -- which has been cited as a cause for the riot.
In January, the regional prison came into the spotlight after Adolfo "Fito" Macias, leader of one of the country's most powerful gangs, escaped from the jail.
He remains on the loose.
After the escape, Noboa imposed a state of emergency -- which has been extended until April -- and declared war on the gangs that have sunk their claws into the country.
The narcos retaliated in a wave of violence that saw dozens of kidnappings and left around 20 people dead.
The government has deployed soldiers to retake control of the country's prisons, which had become the nerve center -- and battleground -- for gangs linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels.
Since 2021, more than 460 inmates have been killed in gang wars behind bars.
Once considered a bastion of peace in Latin America, Ecuador has been plunged into crisis by the rapid spread of transnational cartels that use its ports to ship drugs to the United States and Europe.
Deputy security minister Lyonel Calderon said a recent uptick in violence was part of an effort to "destabilize" the country ahead of a referendum on April 21 on whether to take tougher measures against crime.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Nations fail to reach pandemic accord: talks to resume April8 minutes ago
-
Israeli air strikes kill 42 in North Syria19 minutes ago
-
Russia says UN sanctions on N.Korea have 'not helped' improve regional security29 minutes ago
-
Russia faces backlash as veto ends UN's N. Korea sanctions monitoring49 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits 126 km NNW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea -- USGS1 hour ago
-
German collector turns back time as clocks go forward1 hour ago
-
Over 70 kg of raw opium seized in central Myanmar1 hour ago
-
45 injured in train-bus crash in NW Cambodia: police1 hour ago
-
Romania finds possible drone fragments near Ukraine border2 hours ago
-
Japan dietary supplement maker probes five deaths2 hours ago
-
UNGA's revitalization key to promoting world peace, security: Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Sound of the Underground: the busker aiming to play every London Tube stop2 hours ago