MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) One of the most influential drug dealers in Latin America, Ecuadorian national Wilder Emilio Sanchez Farfan, also known as Gato Farfan, was arrested in Colombia, general commander of the Ecuadorian police Fausto Salinas Samaniego said on Friday.

"The arrest of Gato Farfan, a drug dealer wanted in the United States, came after 18 months of professional work by the Ecuadorian police. We are grateful to the Colombian police and the US Drug Enforcement Administration for cooperation," the officer wrote on Twitter.

According to Ecuadorian newspaper Primicias, Farfan is the alleged leader of the influential New Generation cartel in Ecuador.

The drug dealer was arrested in the Colombian city of Pasto near the border with Ecuador, the report said.

Farfan was reportedly taken to the Colombian capital after the arrest. The issue of his extradition to the US will be resolved later, the newspaper added.

In February 2022, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Farfan, calling him one of the most influential drug dealers in the world and the main supplier of cocaine to a major Mexican drug cartel, Sinaloa. According to US authorities, he supplied cocaine produced in Colombia to Ecuador, from where the drug entered Central America, Mexico and then the US.