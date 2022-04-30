UrduPoint.com

Ecuadorian President Declares State Of Emergency In 3 Provinces Due To Rising Crime

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared on Saturday a state of emergency in three of the country's provinces amid rising crime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared on Saturday a state of emergency in three of the country's provinces amid rising crime.

"I have declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Guayas, Manabi, and Esmeraldas, that comes into force at midnight today.

A large-scale coordinated operation will be carried out by the police and the joint command of the armed forces of Ecuador with perimeter controls, special operations, and proactive investigation," Lasso wrote on Twitter.

Lasso added that 4,000 police officers and 5,000 military personnel will be deployed in these three provinces to maintain order. In addition, a curfew is introduced for 60 days from 23:00 to 5:00 in some regions of the country.

