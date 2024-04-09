Ecuador's Ex-VP Hospitalised After Capture In Embassy Raid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Guayaquil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Ecuador's ex-vice president Jorge Glas, arrested in a raid on Mexico's embassy in Quito, has been hospitalized after refusing to eat, the prison authority said Monday as a diplomatic spat over his capture spiraled.
Glas, 54, was in a stable condition at a naval hospital in Guayaquil, the SNAI authority said in a statement, and will be kept under observation.
Ecuador carried out a raid on the embassy Friday to capture Glas, who sought refuge there last December pending a corruption investigation against him.
Mexico had granted him political refugee status just hours before.
Earlier Monday, a Brussels-based lawyer for Glas told AFP she feared for his life and pleaded for international help.
"I believe that Jorge Glas is at grave risk, at imminent risk, in the hands of the (Ecuadoran) government. It was a kidnapping, and I believe at any moment they could kill him," Sonia Vera said.
The SNAI statement said Glas had not responded during roll-call at Guayas prison Monday.
He appeared to have fallen ill after refusing to eat for 24 hours, it added, and was taken to hospital.
Local media, citing a police report, said Glas went into a "self-induced coma" after taking antidepressants.
Late Friday, Ecuadoran special forces equipped with a battering ram surrounded the Mexican embassy, and at least one agent scaled the walls, in an almost unheard-of raid on diplomatic premises, which are considered inviolable sovereign territory.
The intrusion triggered a political storm, with Mexico, several other Latin American states, Spain, the European Union and the UN chief condemning it as a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention governing international relations.
Mexico, which cut diplomatic relations and pulled its diplomatic personnel from Ecuador, said it was filing a complaint at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
Mexico's president said Monday the raid was a "truly authoritarian" action by his Ecuadoran counterpart Daniel Noboa, who took office in November aged just 35.
"When there are weak governments that do not have popular support or capacity... those who do not have experience come" to power, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his regular morning news conference.
But "politics is a noble profession," and when you lack experience or popular support, "you must act with prudence, balancing passion and reason," he added.
Noboa said Monday that he was willing to "resolve any difference" with Mexico, but defended his government's actions by saying Glas posed a flight risk.
"We could not allow sentenced criminals involved in very serious crimes to be given asylum," the president said in a statement.
Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld added Quito was open to "reestablishing relations with Mexico, respecting the sovereignty of our country."
Glas, who served under graft-convicted leftist ex-president Rafael Correa from 2013 to 2017, had been released from prison in November 2022 after serving five years for corruption.
He faces new graft charges, for which an arrest warrant was issued in January.
The storming of the embassy came amid a diplomatic spat between Mexico and Ecuador.
Lopez Obrador irked Quito days before the raid by saying the murder of a popular candidate ahead of elections in Ecuador last year had boosted the chances of Noboa, who campaigned on clamping down on the narco violence that has engulfed the once-peaceful nation.
The Ecuadoran government said it found the comments offensive and ordered the Mexican ambassador to leave.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
More Stories From World
-
EU agrees tougher restrictions on Ukraine farm imports5 minutes ago
-
Hamas, Israel discuss Gaza truce5 minutes ago
-
UK's Cameron to meet with Trump during US visit15 minutes ago
-
Trump jurors to be asked if they attend rallies, follow him on social media25 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher after US tech gains34 minutes ago
-
'TikTok Taoiseach': Simon Harris to be confirmed as youngest Irish PM35 minutes ago
-
Barcelona beware: Old boy Dembele on a mission for PSG in Champions League clash35 minutes ago
-
Eclipse can't stop Masters stars from shining in practice35 minutes ago
-
Ecuador's ex-VP Glas hospitalized after capture: prison authority35 minutes ago
-
UNGA chief urges UN Security Council to ‘end the bloodshed’ in Gaza55 minutes ago
-
Frattesi late show pushes Inter close to title glory1 hour ago
-
'Spectacular' total eclipse leaves North Americans spellbound1 hour ago