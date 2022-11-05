UrduPoint.com

Ecuador's Police Detain Over 100 People Since Declaration Of State Of Emergency - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The Ecuadorian police and military have carried out over 3,000 operations, detained 103 people, and extirpated three criminal gangs in the three days of the state of emergency declared in the country over riots in prisons and attacks on police, the Universo outlet reported on Friday, citing police data.

According to the report, the police and military have carried out 3,364 operations and detained 103 criminals from November 1-3. In the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas, law enforcement has identified 71 explosive devices, seized 55 firearms, 114 bladed weapons, over 2,500 ammunition rounds, 103 kilograms of drugs, and extirpated three criminal gangs.

Ecuador's government started moving inmates between prisons in a major overhaul aimed at separating leaders from gangs, as deadly gang clashes in prisons frequented in recent years. This prompted riots in prisons and attacks on police officers on the streets, which Interior Minister Juan Zapata called acts of terrorism.

At least 24 attacks on police precincts, cars, and gas stations with the use of firearms and explosive devices have occurred in various Ecuadorian cities since Tuesday. Five police officers were killed and eight others were wounded during the attacks. About 200 inmates from the country's most brutal prison in Guayaquil have already been transferred to other local penitentiaries. Seven people are being prosecuted in Guayaquil over involvement in organized crime.

On Wednesday, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso canceled his visit to the United States to coordinate government and security forces responding to violence. He declared a state of emergency for 45 days in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas and extended the state of emergency to the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas earlier on Friday.

Local media reported a series of bombing attacks on Thursday. Four car explosions took place in Guayaquil, one in Duran and another one in the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas.

