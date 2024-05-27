Egypt Condemns Israel's 'deliberate Bombardment' Of Rafah Displaced
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Egypt on Monday condemned what it called the "deliberate bombardment by Israeli forces of displaced peoples' tents" in Rafah, in strikes which Gaza's civil defence agency said killed at least 40 people.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on Israel to "implement the measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning an immediate cessation of military operations" in Rafah.
The ministry condemned the strike as "a new flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law".
It deplored the "tragic event" and denounced the "targeting of defenceless civilians" and "a systematic policy aimed at widening the scope of death and destruction in the Gaza Strip to make it uninhabitable".
Jordan also expressed its condemnation, accusing Israel of committing "ongoing war crimes".
Amman said the bombardment in Rafah "defies the rulings of the International Court of Justice and constitutes a severe violation of international law and international humanitarian law".
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
Ten dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India9 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide29 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh cyclone toll rises to 10, around 30,000 homes destroyed29 minutes ago
-
South Korea, China, Japan vow to ramp up cooperation in rare summit29 minutes ago
-
Five dead after storms tear through U.S. Texas39 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - collated39 minutes ago
-
Newgarden wins Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske39 minutes ago
-
State of emergency in New Caledonia to be lifted: presidency39 minutes ago
-
11th Int'l festival for Drums and Traditional Arts kicks off in Cairo39 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Brazil floods hits 16949 minutes ago
-
Over 488,000 dengue cases reported in Argentina in first 5 months49 minutes ago
-
More than 2,000 people buried under landslides in Papua New Guinea59 minutes ago