UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Launches 1st Tourist Restaurant At Giza Pyramids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:51 PM

Egypt launches 1st tourist restaurant at Giza pyramids

Egypt launches its first touristic restaurant at the Giza Pyramids plateau late on Tuesday

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt launches its first touristic restaurant at the Giza Pyramids plateau late on Tuesday.

"Today, we announce the opening of the first tourist restaurant in the Panorama area of the Pyramids Plateau," Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany said at the opening ceremony.

Dubbed "9 Pyramids Lounge," the restaurant is the fruit of joint cooperation between the Supreme Council and Antiquities and Egypt's Orascom Pyramids Entrainment (OPT), which is a subsidiary of the Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) group.

The restaurant is built in a subtle wooden setting, with pillows scattered on the ground to emulate the Bedouin style.

"The restaurant's unique location offers a view of all pyramids in Giza," al-Anany said, stressing that Egypt is keen to establish a tourist and archaeological infrastructure as it will have a positive impact on the tourism sector in the monument-rich country.

For his part, Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of OIH, said his group's main objective is upgrading services provided to the visitors of the pyramids while preserving the area from all forms of pollution as well as creating a fascinating experience for its visitors.

He revealed that two more restaurants and a cafe will be launched in early 2021 in an old building located on the northwestern side overlooking the three pyramids.

"We will also convert the entire visit to the pyramids area to eco-friendly electric buses," Sawiris said.

Egypt, which has so far registered over 100,000 COVID-19 infections, is working to attract tourists amid the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed international flights in early July after it lifted a months-long partial curfew and reopened restaurants, cafes, theaters, and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums, and archeological sites, all with limited capacity.

The tourism industry, a key pillar of Egypt's economic revenues and hard Currency, had started to show signs of recovery after years of political turmoil since the 2011 uprising that toppled late president Hosni Mubarak. However, it has suffered a heavy blow with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, Egypt registered a record 13 billion U.S. Dollars in tourism revenues.

Related Topics

Egypt Visit July 2019 All From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australian Detainee Charged With Espionage by Beij ..

1 minute ago

Iran-Russia-Turkey Deal to End Karabakh War Adds t ..

1 minute ago

OIC welcomes removal of Sudan from US state sponso ..

23 minutes ago

Ankara Condemns Armed Attack on Turkish Red Cresce ..

1 minute ago

New START Extension A Lifeline, US, Russia Play 'P ..

1 minute ago

UK Inflation Rate Rises to 0.5 Percent in Septembe ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.