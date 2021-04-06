UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Delegation Arrives In Gaza Strip Via Beit Hanoun Checkpoint

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:58 PM

Egyptian Delegation Arrives in Gaza Strip via Beit Hanoun Checkpoint

An Egyptian delegation arrived on Tuesday in Palestine's Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint, also known as Erez, located on the Israel-Gaza border barrier, the checkpoint's press service said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) An Egyptian delegation arrived on Tuesday in Palestine's Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint, also known as Erez, located on the Israel-Gaza border barrier, the checkpoint's press service said.

"The Egyptian delegation arrived afternoon in the Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint," the service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the delegation is led by Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abdel Khalek, who heads Egypt's intelligence service for Palestinian affairs.

Egyptian officials recently visited Hamas-controlled Gaza several times. During these visits, the parties discussed security issues and the exchange of prisoners with Israel.

