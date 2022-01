(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The construction, with Russia's participation, of the first power unit of El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt is scheduled to begin in July, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told journalists.

"In July," Likhachev said in response to a relevant question.