Eight Climbers Killed In Avalanche Outside Tehran - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Eight Climbers Killed in Avalanche Outside Tehran - Reports

At least eight climbers were killed in an avalanche that struck mountains outside the Iranian capital city of Tehran, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Iran Red Crescent Society

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) At least eight climbers were killed in an avalanche that struck mountains outside the Iranian capital city of Tehran, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Iran Red Crescent Society.

According to the media outlet, the bodies of three people were found on the Kolakchal mountain, two on Darabad, and one on Ahar.

Later on Saturday, the death toll was revised up to eight.

"At the present moment, eight people have died, their bodies have been found," the IRIB broadcaster quoted Mehdi Valipour, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society's rescue service, as saying.

Several regions in Iran have been hit by heavy snowfall and blizzards over recent days.

On Friday, bad weather conditions in northern Tehran resulted in an avalanche. Several people were reported missing.

