Eight People Killed in Alabama Boat Dock Fire Early Monday Morning - Fire Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Eight people have died in a boat dock fire in the US state of Alabama on Monday morning, Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus said during a press conference.

"At this point, we can confirm eight fatalities," Necklaus said on Monday.

Necklaus explained that firefighters responded to a call about a boat being on fire at the Scottsboro marina early Monday morning.

About 35 boats were damaged in the fire and firefighters rescued several individuals who jumped in the water to escape the fire, Necklaus said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will begin when recovery efforts are complete in about four days given that there are sunken boats that need to be searched to ensure all victims are accounted for, Necklaus added.