Eight Russian Tu-22M3 Bombers Conduct Air Patrols During Pacific Fleet Check - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Eight Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have conducted planned patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as part of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As part of a sudden inspection of the combat readiness of the Pacific Fleet, part of the Aerospace Forces and support units, eight Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers performed a combat training flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the northern part of the Sea of Japan," the ministry said in a statement.