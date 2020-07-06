UrduPoint.com
El Salvador Postpones 2nd Stage Of Quarantine Abatement Due To Resurgence Of Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Authorities of El Salvador have temporarily suspended the further abatement of coronavirus-related quarantine in light of the resurgence of cases and deaths since the first restrictions were lifted, the country's government said in a statement on Sunday.

The Salvadoran government began lifting the restrictions on June 16 as Stage 1 of a five-stage schedule, originally due to finish on August 21. The second phase was scheduled to begin in early July and see food services, public transport and select industries resume operations.

"The government of El Salvador makes it known that the first stage of the plan for the resumption of economic activities has been extended for 15 days amid worsening health situation over the past weeks," the government said on Twitter.

According to the statement, Salvadoran health authorities have recorded a spike by 50 percent of the cumulative toll in the three weeks alone since the first restrictions were lifted. The same time period accounts for the plurality of all coronavirus-related deaths, as stated by the government.

This shifts the launch of Stage 2 to July 21, while the last stage is currently scheduled to begin on September 1, according to the statement.

El Salvador has so far reported 7,777 coronaavirus cases, including 217 fatalities and over 4,500 recoveries.

