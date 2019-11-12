UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador's President Warns Citizens Of Potential Tsunami, Urges To Leave Coastal Areas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

El Salvador's President Warns Citizens of Potential Tsunami, Urges to Leave Coastal Areas

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019)   The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, on Monday urged the country's population to leave coastal areas and move to higher ground over a threat of tsunami.

"The entire population of the coastal zones needs to move to higher ground.

The US Department of Defense has discovered a possible tsunami," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in El Salvador said that a US military aircraft spotted a potential tsunami 600 kilometers (370 miles) off the coast of El Salvador and Nicaragua, and urged its personnel to leave the dangerous areas.

Related Topics

Tsunami Twitter El Salvador

Recent Stories

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host OIEâ€™s Sub-Regional Representation

1 hour ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC 2019

2 hours ago

President issues decree on new FNC members

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.