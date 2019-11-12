MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, on Monday urged the country's population to leave coastal areas and move to higher ground over a threat of tsunami.

"The entire population of the coastal zones needs to move to higher ground.

The US Department of Defense has discovered a possible tsunami," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in El Salvador said that a US military aircraft spotted a potential tsunami 600 kilometers (370 miles) off the coast of El Salvador and Nicaragua, and urged its personnel to leave the dangerous areas.