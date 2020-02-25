UrduPoint.com
Eleven People Dead In Bus Crash In Southern Peru - Reports

Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:10 AM

Eleven People Dead in Bus Crash in Southern Peru - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Eleven people have died and another 40 have been injured in a bus accident in Peru's southern Arequipa region, local RPP radio station reported.

According to the broadcaster, two buses collided on the Panamericana Sur highway in Arequipa.

The regional government confirmed that six people had died on the site of the accident, and another five died after having been hospitalized.

Forty injured were also sent to local hospitals to receive necessary treatment.

The radio station says that the crash was likely to have been caused by speeding.

