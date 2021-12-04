Engineers Building Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral for Proposed Moon Mission Starship - Musk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Engineers have started work on constructing a new launch pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida to launch a SpaceX starship for an orbital test flight early next year, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Friday.

"Construction of Starship orbital launch pad at the Cape has begun," Musk said in a message via Twitter.

Last month, Musk told the National academies Space Studies board that the SpaceX starship, chosen by NASA for the Artemis Program to return US astronauts to the surface of the Moon for the first time since 1972, would have its first orbital test flight early in 2022.

SpaceX has already carried out several suborbital space flights with its proposed starship, including one successful landing.

The company has also said he hopes to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for the starship before the end of 2021.