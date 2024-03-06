Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmizi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Wednesday said enhanced participation of women in public sphere including politics, business and culture was need of the hour.

He was speaking as a chief guest at Danube Properties Dubai’s Global Women Achiever Awards 2024 arranged in association with Pardais News to mark International Women’s Day in Ajman, UAE.

The ambassador highlighted the need for enhanced role of women in various fields and walks of life. “The world would be more peaceful and better place to live in, if women have a larger role to play in the public sphere including politics, business and culture. With their enhanced role, the world will certainly be much better than what we have today," he added.

Congratulating the organizers of the event, the ambassador said that recognition of women achievers had given a very positive message as not only Pakistani but women from other nationalities were also represented at the ceremony.

“Acknowledging women from various nationalities was the most attractive feature of today’s event," Tirmizi stressed.

Appreciating the diversity and peaceful living of people from around 200 countries of the world, the ambassador said that this factor alone had made UAE an exemplary role model of peaceful coexistence amongst communities of the world.

On this occasion, Tirmizi also extended warm felicitations to high achievers and awards winning women including Emirati and expatriate business, social and community leaders.