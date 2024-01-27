Open Menu

Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue Outshining Star Names At Cup Of Nations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue outshining star names at Cup of Nations

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane were perhaps the most likely bets to be top marksman at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, but the entirely unexpected name leading the scorers' charts in Ivory Coast has more goals than all of them combined.

Emilio Nsue, the captain of unfancied Equatorial Guinea, goes into a last-16 tie with Guinea on Sunday after netting five times in the group stage.

If he keeps this up, he could break Ndaye Mulamba's record of nine in one AFCON for Zaire in 1974.

"I am ambitious, but to be honest I would sign a contract right now if it said I would be the top scorer," he smiled when that record was mentioned to him in an interview with AFP in Abidjan.

Nsue scored twice in a 4-0 win over the hosts in their final group game, having netted three in a 4-2 win over Guinea-Bissau, the first Cup of Nations hat-trick since 2008.

Ranked 18th in Africa, Equatorial Guinea -- population 1.7 million -- is no footballing hotbed.

But the Central African nation has made remarkable progress over the last decade, spurred on by hosting the AFCON in 2012 and again in 2015, when they reached the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Africa Abidjan Progress Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Guinea Guinea-Bissau Sunday 2015 All Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

13 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

13 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

13 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

13 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

14 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

14 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

14 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

14 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

14 hours ago

More Stories From World