Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Russia on August 27, the presidential press service said in a statement Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Russia on August 27, the presidential press service said in a statement Friday.

"On August 27, the president plans to pay a one-day visit to the Russian Federation," the statement said.