ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke in favor of cooperation between Turkey and Russia to maintain the unity and integrity of Libya, the Turkish leader's office said on Tuesday.

"Our president, during a conversation with Putin, said that in order to end the conflict in Syria, it is necessary, as in the case of Karabakh, to take quick and specific steps. He also stressed that in order to preserve the unity and integrity of Libya, it is necessary to maintain cooperation between Turkey and Russia on political and military level," the statement says.

Erdogan and Putin also discussed trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkey and steps to increase bilateral trade.