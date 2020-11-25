UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Tells Putin He Favors Russian-Turkish Cooperation On Libya - Erdogan's Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Erdogan Tells Putin He Favors Russian-Turkish Cooperation on Libya - Erdogan's Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke in favor of cooperation between Turkey and Russia to maintain the unity and integrity of Libya, the Turkish leader's office said on Tuesday.

"Our president, during a conversation with Putin, said that in order to end the conflict in Syria, it is necessary, as in the case of Karabakh, to take quick and specific steps. He also stressed that in order to preserve the unity and integrity of Libya, it is necessary to maintain cooperation between Turkey and Russia on political and military level," the statement says.

Erdogan and Putin also discussed trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkey and steps to increase bilateral trade.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Libya Tayyip Erdogan Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

43 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

43 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

46 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.