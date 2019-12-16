Erdogan Threatens to Shut Incirlik Base to US in Response to Sanctions

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday he would shut Incirlik Air Base to the United States if it goes ahead with its threats of sanctions.

Speaking to A Haber news channel, the Turkish leader said that Kurecik radar station, part of NATO's early-warning system, would also be off limits to US troops.

"It is important for both sides that the US does not take irrevocable measures... Turkey will, of course, respond to any US sanctions. If needed, we will close both Incirlik and Kurecik," he said.

The US has threatened to impose a variety of sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which prohibits third parties from engaging with the Russian military. Turkey has bought several S-400 missile systems from Russia.