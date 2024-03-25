Open Menu

Ericsson Cuts 1,200 Jobs In Sweden In 'challenging' Market

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Ericsson cuts 1,200 jobs in Sweden in 'challenging' market

Swedish telecoms equipment giant Ericsson said Monday it was cutting 1,200 staff in Sweden, or 8.6 percent of its Swedish workforce, as it faces a "challenging" market for mobile networks

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Swedish telecoms equipment giant Ericsson said Monday it was cutting 1,200 staff in Sweden, or 8.6 percent of its Swedish workforce, as it faces a "challenging" market for mobile networks.

The company said it "expects a challenging mobile networks market in 2024, with further volume contraction as customers remain cautious."

"In line with managing lower volumes, Ericsson today announces proposed staff reductions in Sweden," it said in a statement.

Ericsson said the measure was part of global initiatives to reduce costs, including staff reductions, streamlining processes and reducing consultants, "while maintaining investments critical to Ericsson's technology leadership."

It said it had initiated negotiations with unions for a "headcount reduction of approximately 1,200 in Sweden.

"

According to Ericsson, the company's Swedish organisation employs around 14,000 people across all business areas.

Globally, Ericsson has around 100,000 staff.

Ericsson posted a sizeable loss in 2023 as a result of write-downs and restructuring costs, warning in January that it was expecting further market decline.

Ericsson said it was 26.1 billion kronor ($2.5 billion) in the red last year after making a 19-billion-kronor profit in 2022.

The company, which is in a fierce competition over 5G networks with Finland's Nokia and Chinese high-tech firm Huawei, in February 2023 also launched a cost-cutting programme that included eliminating 8,500 jobs.

Nokia said last year it could cut its workforce by up to 14,000 people, reducing costs by up to 1.2 billion euros by 2026.

Related Topics

Technology Business Mobile China Company Sweden Finland 5G January February Market All Nokia Billion Jobs Huawei

Recent Stories

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

4 minutes ago
 Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

3 minutes ago
 Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive fiv ..

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

3 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe

1 hour ago
 SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to ..

SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to journalists

1 hour ago
 Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount

Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount

1 hour ago
Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in Fe ..

Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in February

1 hour ago
 SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused invo ..

SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused involved in May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Last shot for Venezuela opposition to register pre ..

Last shot for Venezuela opposition to register presidential candidate

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

2 hours ago
 Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

2 hours ago
 AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World