Esper Departs for Middle East Saturday Prior to NATO Ministerial in Brussels - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that he will travel to the Middle East on Saturday to get updates on the current operations in the region and then will head to the NATO ministerial in Brussels where he will meet with Turkish counterparts and discuss the campaign to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that he will travel to the middle East on Saturday to get updates on the current operations in the region and then will head to the NATO ministerial in Brussels where he will meet with Turkish counterparts and discuss the campaign to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ).

"Tomorrow I depart for the Middle East to visit with our troops and international partners, and to receive an update on the other important operations in the region. From there, I'll travel to the NATO Ministerial in Brussels to discuss a host of issues with the Alliance, to include the next steps in our D-ISIS [IS] Campaign," Esper said in a statement on Friday. "I look forward to meeting with my Turkish and other counterparts in Brussels to reinforce the importance of ensuring a lasting political solution to the situation in Syria."