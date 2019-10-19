UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Departs For Middle East Saturday Prior To NATO Ministerial In Brussels - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:04 AM

Esper Departs for Middle East Saturday Prior to NATO Ministerial in Brussels - Statement

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that he will travel to the Middle East on Saturday to get updates on the current operations in the region and then will head to the NATO ministerial in Brussels where he will meet with Turkish counterparts and discuss the campaign to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that he will travel to the middle East on Saturday to get updates on the current operations in the region and then will head to the NATO ministerial in Brussels where he will meet with Turkish counterparts and discuss the campaign to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"Tomorrow I depart for the Middle East to visit with our troops and international partners, and to receive an update on the other important operations in the region. From there, I'll travel to the NATO Ministerial in Brussels to discuss a host of issues with the Alliance, to include the next steps in our D-ISIS [IS] Campaign," Esper said in a statement on Friday. "I look forward to meeting with my Turkish and other counterparts in Brussels to reinforce the importance of ensuring a lasting political solution to the situation in Syria."

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Syria Russia Visit Brussels Alliance Middle East From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

6 minutes ago

UN Asks All Sides in Syria to Stop Fighting, Focus ..

27 seconds ago

UN Urges Lebanese Parties to Refrain From Violence ..

29 seconds ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum of Hazra ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Constitutional Court Refuses to Review Ex ..

2 minutes ago

SIDA's 3-day training programme for farmers conclu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.