Estonia Hosts Annual NATO Cyber Defense Exercise - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:52 PM

Large-scale North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) virtual defense exercises, Cyber Coalition 2021 are being held in Estonia, with more than 1,000 participants from 40 countries, the Estonian defense ministry said on Thursday

"Estonia's capability to conduct this outstanding NATO cyber defence exercise, where the scenarios are very realistic, prepares us well to resist real cyber attacks," Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet was quoted as saying.

The minister also said that cyberthreats were becoming more complex and frequent, and the Alliance needed to continuously train its capabilities to remain vigilant to the changing threat landscape.

Apart from the military, the exercise is attended by representatives of state industrial enterprises, scientific institutions and national cyberdefense structures, according to the statement.

Cyber Coalition 2021 is running from Monday to Friday in the NATO cybercompetence and training center CR14 in Tallinn.

