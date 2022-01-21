UrduPoint.com

Estonian Prime Minister Proposes Security Council With Politicians Amid Russia Tensions

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas accused Russia on Friday of allegedly trying to restore its political and military influence over neighboring countries and proposed to hold meetings of Estonian parliamentary leaders, known as the Council of Elders, to keep all political parties informed on security policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas accused Russia on Friday of allegedly trying to restore its political and military influence over neighboring countries and proposed to hold meetings of Estonian parliamentary leaders, known as the Council of Elders, to keep all political parties informed on security policy.

The council includes the president of parliament, the vice presidents and heads of all parliamentary groups.

"The security situation is exceptionally tense. Russia aims to regain political and military authority over its neighbours. Currently, it is especially important that we have a consensus on security policy. This requires all of the parties in the Riigikogu to be in the same information sphere. Therefore, I proposed to the President of the Riigikogu to start organising regular meetings with the Council of Elders of the Riigikogu to exchange information related to security," Kallas said in a statement.

The prime minister spoke to the legislature on Wednesday, describing the rapidly shifting security situation. On Thursday, the Estonian government confirmed the decision to allocate over 380 million Euros ($430 million) to boost the country's defensive capabilities in the future.

The region has been tense in recent months as Russia has been accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, repeatedly stating that it has no intentions of attacking anyone, but expressed concern about increasing Western defense support for Ukraine. In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending.

