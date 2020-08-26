UrduPoint.com
Estonian Prime Minister Still Considers Nord Stream 2 To Be Political Project

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Wednesday that Tallinn still views the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a political project.

"Estonia considers this project to be political. Estonia supported neither the construction of the Nord Stream 1 nor the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This is still our position," Ratas told ERR broadcaster.

According to Ratas, Nord Stream-1 is currently not working at 100 percent of its capacity and there is no economic sense in running another pipe under water.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.

942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The US, which promotes its liquefied natural gas in the EU, and Ukraine, which before the diversification of the Russian-EU pipeline network enjoyed exclusive rights and privileges of the key transit country, are the fiercest opponents of the project along with the Baltic nations.

