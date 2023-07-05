HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Estonia's leading media outlets on Wednesday voiced their objections to a proposal by the country's consumer protection authority to add a requirement to control the objectivity and validity of news programs to the Media Services Act.

On Tuesday, Helen Rohtla, a spokeswoman for the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), proposed that the agency be empowered by law to monitor the objectivity and validity of views published in news in Estonian media, with the requirement extended to all broadcasts. The proposal drew a negative reaction from Estonia's leading media outlets.

"Who will evaluate the news programs and how will they be evaluated? Will there be some kind of a 'truth commission' to ensure that facts and events are reported 'truthfully'? Classics like George Orwell also called it the 'Ministry of Truth' and it's inherent in a totalitarian social order," Estonian daily Postimees said.

The newspaper noted that the self-regulation of the Estonian media is based on journalistic ethics and the publication of retractions and corrections when necessary.

The Eesti Paevaleht newspaper also said that the Estonian press did not need state control.

"The increase in the sales tax on periodicals, the inability of the Omniva state postal company to organize high-quality delivery of periodicals at an affordable price ... It seems that the situation with free journalism in Estonia cannot get any worse? Unbelievable, but it can," the newspaper said.

The media added that such episodes of press harassment show the attitude of state authorities, officials and politicians towards freedom of speech.

"We are convinced that Estonia does not need such a law," Eesti Paevaleht said.

Estonian broadcaster ERR reported that Omniva had announced a drastic increase in the price of home delivery of periodicals in late 2022, prompting leading Estonian publications to stop delivering press on Mondays.

The TTJA's proposal comes several months after 50 Russian broadcasters were banned in Estonia in connection with sanctions against Moscow.