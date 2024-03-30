Ethiopia Reports 3.2 Mln Malaria Cases In 8 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Malaria cases are surging in Ethiopia with 3.2 million cases having been reported over the past eight months, the health ministry said on Friday.
Warning against the rapid spread of the disease across different parts of the East African country, the ministry said some 70,000 people are getting infected every week.
The ministry noted that the imminent main rainy season will further exacerbate the spread of the disease and called for urgent malaria awareness and prevention efforts to be applied across the country.
As a result of the ongoing outbreak, the number of malaria-related deaths in Ethiopia increased from 611 in January to 764 in February, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Monday.
While health partners are mobilizing resources to support malaria prevention, treatment and awareness campaigns across the country, the current malaria response is challenged by inadequate bed net utilization among communities at risk, suboptimal environmental activities, and lack of insecticide spraying at mosquito breeding grounds, UNOCHA said.
Recent Stories
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
More Stories From World
-
Five dead after taxi falls into river in Nepal11 minutes ago
-
President of Peru's home raided over undeclared Rolex watches: police11 minutes ago
-
RMB retains 4th spot as currency for global payments: SWIFT21 minutes ago
-
Pakistani researcher achieves milestone in artificial vision in AI era1 hour ago
-
Chinese officials mourn compatriots killed in Dasu terror attack2 hours ago
-
Former S.Africa leader Zuma survives car crash, party accuses ANC3 hours ago
-
Israel's stifled Palestinians raise anti-war voice3 hours ago
-
Restored Versailles Sun God adds gilt to Olympic equestrianism3 hours ago
-
Canada's Trudeau on back foot over carbon tax3 hours ago
-
Under shadow of 2023 riot, Lula plays down Brazil's '64 coup3 hours ago
-
Food shortages leave Cubans in anguish over next meal3 hours ago
-
Togo parliament to review contested constitution reform3 hours ago