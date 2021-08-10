UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Prime Minister Calls On Citizens To Join Army In Fight Against Tigray Rebels

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:17 PM

Ethiopian Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Join Army in Fight Against Tigray Rebels

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to join the country's armed forces to fight the rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who had occupied territories in the Afar and Amhara regions in the latest offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to join the country's armed forces to fight the rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who had occupied territories in the Afar and Amhara regions in the latest offensive.

"Our Defense Forces, Regional Special Forces and Militia are directed to halt the destruction of the treasonous and terrorist TPLF organization ... Now is the right time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join Defense Forces, Special Forces and militias and show your patriotism," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

On August 6, the TPLF forces had reportedly captured the city of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the Amhara region in northern Ethiopia.

The fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Ethiopian forces launched a military operation in the embattled region, with Eritrea sending its troops to help Addis Ababa, precipitating a severe humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister World Addis Ababa Eritrea Ethiopia SITE August November All Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

US Oil Output Seen at 11.8Mln Barrels Daily By 202 ..

US Oil Output Seen at 11.8Mln Barrels Daily By 2022, Below Pre-Pandemic High - E ..

46 seconds ago
 Islamabad with 557 new COVID-19 cases records high ..

Islamabad with 557 new COVID-19 cases records highest surge in two months

49 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Punjab

Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Punjab

51 seconds ago
 AJK PM committed for promotion of domestic tourism ..

AJK PM committed for promotion of domestic tourism

55 seconds ago
 EPA DG, team identify no sewage, waste treatment s ..

EPA DG, team identify no sewage, waste treatment set up at MPCHS

30 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro Holds Military Parade as Lawmakers Set t ..

Bolsonaro Holds Military Parade as Lawmakers Set to Consider His Voting System P ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.