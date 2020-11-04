UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Prime Minister Orders Domestic Offensive Over Alleged Attack On Military Base

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Ethiopian Prime Minister Orders Domestic Offensive Over Alleged Attack on Military Base

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has mobilized the army to confront the authorities of the northernmost Tigray region, accusing them of an attack on a local military base, his press service said on Wednesday.

The defiant region is ruled by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). In September, they asked the federal government to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organized an election on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.

"In the early hours of November 4, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked the Ethiopian National Defense Forces Base located in Tigray region and attempted to rob the northern command of artillery and military equipment," the prime minister's office said in a press release.

According to the press release, the TPLF have sought weapons to arm paramilitary troops in the region "in the past few weeks." The prime minister's office also accused the disobedient party of provocations and incitement of violence "over the past months," such as dressing their forces in military uniforms resembling those of neighboring Eritrea in a bid to conduct false-flagged interventions.

"The last red line has been crossed with this morning's attacks and the Federal government is therefore forced into a military confrontation. The Ethiopian National Defense Forces, under the direction of a Command Post, have been ordered to carry out their mission to save the country and the region from spiraling into instability," the press release read.

Shortly later, the Office of Ethiopian Prime Minister issued another press release announcing a state of emergency in Tigray for a period of six months in light of "illegal and violent activities [that are] endangering the constitution and constitutional order" and the impossibility of control and prevention via regular law enforcement mechanisms.

Ahmed urged people to remain calm and vigilant. According to media reports, the military operation has already begun.

Related Topics

Election Attack Prime Minister Army Eritrea September November Post Media From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

41 minutes ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

44 minutes ago

Lahore shows support for NUSTâ€™s nation building ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.