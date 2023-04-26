EU Agrees on Promoting Sustainable Aviation Fuels to Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions

The legislative and executive branches of the European Union have agreed on the content of a new law on cutting CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions by airlines through a partial conversion to eco-friendly aviation fuel, a press release published by the European Commission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The legislative and executive branches of the European Union have agreed on the content of a new law on cutting CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions by airlines through a partial conversion to eco-friendly aviation fuel, a press release published by the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The Commission welcomes the political agreement on the ReFuelEU Aviation proposal, reached yesterday between the European Parliament and the Council (of the European Union). Once in place, the new rules will help decarbonise the aviation sector by requiring fuel suppliers to blend sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) with kerosene in increasing amounts from 2025," the statement read.

According to the new law, the fuel provided for the EU airports will have to contain at least 2% of eco-fuel by 2025 and no less than 70% by 2050.

Moreover, the airlines will be obligated to fill the planes with no more fuel than necessary for the flight, and the airports' infrastructure will have to meet the requirements for filling the planes with new type of fuel.

For the agreement to enter into force, a formal adoption by the EU's Parliament and Council is required. Then, the law will come into effect immediately upon publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

In 2019, the commission adopted the European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions in all sectors of the economy, including aviation, and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon-neutral target set for 2050.